Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,503 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORA. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 30.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 269.0% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 738 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ORA opened at $87.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.33. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $67.28 and a one year high of $101.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.48, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.40.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Ormat Technologies from $106.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Ormat Technologies from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.83.

Ormat Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

