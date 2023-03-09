Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 707,471 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,671 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.18% of Owl Rock Capital worth $7,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 24.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,734,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,974,000 after purchasing an additional 916,815 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 7.6% during the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,388,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,511,000 after purchasing an additional 308,738 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 4.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,276,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,976,000 after acquiring an additional 137,197 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,889,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,711,000 after acquiring an additional 102,342 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 4.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,981,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,549,000 after acquiring an additional 89,526 shares during the period. 42.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised Owl Rock Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owl Rock Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Owl Rock Capital Trading Up 0.2 %

Owl Rock Capital Dividend Announcement

Shares of ORCC stock opened at $13.44 on Thursday. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.86%.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corp non traded business development company seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the United States with an EBITDA of USD 10 – 250 million and annual revenue of USD 50 million – 2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defense, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.