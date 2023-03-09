Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) by 80.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 633,030 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trellus Management Company LLC increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 37.5% during the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.9% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 17,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 584,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 25,285 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,391,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,545,000 after acquiring an additional 46,477 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PACB shares. UBS Group started coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Pacific Biosciences of California Price Performance

Shares of PACB stock opened at $8.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.60. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $27.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.29 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 244.93% and a negative return on equity of 47.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Pacific Biosciences of California

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 26,722 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $254,660.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 640,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,106,900.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 5,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $47,877.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 323,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,070,062.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Oene Mark Van sold 26,722 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $254,660.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 640,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,106,900.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,674 shares of company stock valued at $311,853. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of advanced sequencing solutions for genetic analysis. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Stephen Turner and Joseph Vincent Bonventre on July 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

