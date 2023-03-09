PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,290 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,721,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352,682 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,458,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,118,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667,094 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 15.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,291,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,848,000 after buying an additional 2,666,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 637.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,563,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,681,000 after buying an additional 1,351,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PagSeguro Digital Price Performance

PAGS opened at $9.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.51. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $22.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PagSeguro Digital Profile

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.07.

(Get Rating)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is engaged in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.