PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,290 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,721,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352,682 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,458,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,118,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667,094 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 15.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,291,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,848,000 after buying an additional 2,666,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 637.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,563,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,681,000 after buying an additional 1,351,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.
PAGS opened at $9.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.51. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $22.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.57.
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is engaged in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.
