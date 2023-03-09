Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,367 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Palomar were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Palomar by 7,440.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 34.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palomar in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Palomar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 82,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLMR opened at $59.94 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.01. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $95.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.06.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $83.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.32 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PLMR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Palomar in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Palomar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Palomar from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Palomar from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Palomar from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

