Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.25% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $7,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1,576.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 355.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Hovde Group lifted their price objective on Peapack-Gladstone Financial to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $36.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $658.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.94. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $27.71 and a 1-year high of $42.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.32 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 26.68%. Analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is presently 5.00%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits, and consumers. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities, deposit generation, operation of ATMs, telephone and internet banking services, merchant credit card services, and customer support and sales.

