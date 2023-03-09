Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.24% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $7,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth $935,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 395.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,970,000 after purchasing an additional 370,609 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 113.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 11,301 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 7.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PECO stock opened at $33.55 on Thursday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $36.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.88, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.59.
PECO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.
