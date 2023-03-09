Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Holdings Cut by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.10% of Powell Industries worth $7,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Powell Industries by 48.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Powell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Powell Industries by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Powell Industries Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ POWL opened at $45.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $539.08 million, a P/E ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.31. Powell Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.81 and a twelve month high of $46.00.

Powell Industries Increases Dividend

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $162.68 million for the quarter. Powell Industries had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 5.99%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POWL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Powell Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Powell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switch gear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers and bus duct systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.