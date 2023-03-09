Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Hits New 1-Year High at $130.00

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 130 ($1.56) and last traded at GBX 128 ($1.54), with a volume of 3626317 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115 ($1.38).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.73. The firm has a market cap of £1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 1,040.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 113.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 107.56.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

