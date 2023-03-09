Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,601 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,115,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,337 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,559,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,322,000 after acquiring an additional 59,740 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,558,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,312,000 after acquiring an additional 79,248 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,921,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,982,000 after acquiring an additional 89,131 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,887,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,984,000 after acquiring an additional 79,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PBH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of PBH opened at $58.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.97 and its 200-day moving average is $58.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $67.45.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $275.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.84 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.