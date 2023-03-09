ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,495 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ProPetro by 69.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,206,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,062,000 after buying an additional 1,718,775 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 160.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,197,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,637,000 after purchasing an additional 737,846 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ProPetro by 16.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,002,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,691,000 after purchasing an additional 713,904 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ProPetro by 560.8% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 733,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 622,911 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,209,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,847,000 after purchasing an additional 588,158 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ProPetro alerts:

ProPetro Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE PUMP opened at $9.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 946.00 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.88. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $16.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ProPetro Company Profile

PUMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of ProPetro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup downgraded ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on ProPetro in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.29.

(Get Rating)

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.