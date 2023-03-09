QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QDEL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in QuidelOrtho by 59.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 2.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 174.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in QuidelOrtho by 5.2% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on QuidelOrtho from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup raised shares of QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.83.

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $85.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 52 week low of $66.88 and a 52 week high of $120.61. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.25.

QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

