Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,157 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rambus by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,492,000 after buying an additional 47,422 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rambus by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,030,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,665,000 after buying an additional 168,940 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Rambus by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,700,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,019,000 after buying an additional 68,614 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Rambus by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,584,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,268,000 after buying an additional 194,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Rambus by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,583,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,021,000 after buying an additional 9,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 2,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $130,807.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $272,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,602.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 2,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $130,807.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RMBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Rambus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Rambus from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.20.

RMBS stock opened at $43.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.92. Rambus Inc. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $46.16.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $122.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.93 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

