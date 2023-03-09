Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 28,970 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,970 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.47% of Hilltop worth $7,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HTH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Hilltop by 197.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 751,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,094,000 after acquiring an additional 498,672 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Hilltop by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 704,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,776,000 after buying an additional 371,133 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hilltop by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,004,000 after buying an additional 291,456 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Hilltop by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 551,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,223,000 after buying an additional 169,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Hilltop by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 472,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,906,000 after buying an additional 127,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTH opened at $32.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.28. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.18 and a 1 year high of $34.87.

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $349.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.53 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 7.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is presently 39.51%.

In related news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,310.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

