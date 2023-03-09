Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 64,100 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 238.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Installed Building Products worth $7,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the second quarter worth $43,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 112.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the second quarter worth $72,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 57.0% in the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 1,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $114.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.44 and a 1-year high of $121.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.71.

Installed Building Products Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

In related news, CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 34,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $3,984,102.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,392.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on IBP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.30.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

