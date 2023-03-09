Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 320,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.17% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $7,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNO. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 540.6% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 40,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 223.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $18.76 on Thursday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $18.57 and a 12-month high of $47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.30.

Vornado Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $446.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.88 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -70.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Argus lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.13.

About Vornado Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.