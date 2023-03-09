Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 62,100 Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 953,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Chindata Group worth $7,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd lifted its holdings in Chindata Group by 34.1% during the third quarter. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd now owns 7,809,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,521 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Chindata Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 7,208,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,936,000 after purchasing an additional 96,224 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chindata Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,382,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,015,000 after purchasing an additional 278,887 shares during the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd lifted its holdings in Chindata Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 4,435,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,839,000 after purchasing an additional 323,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Chindata Group by 28.1% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,544,000 after purchasing an additional 920,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Chindata Group from $9.30 to $8.90 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Chindata Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Chindata Group Company Profile

Shares of Chindata Group stock opened at $6.87 on Thursday. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $9.21. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.62.

(Get Rating)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.