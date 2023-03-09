Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys New Holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 111,900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,831,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.21% of THOR Industries as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in THOR Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of THOR Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on THO shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on THOR Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson upgraded THOR Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, THOR Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.63.

THOR Industries stock opened at $88.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.26 and a 1-year high of $105.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.79.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 21.88%. THOR Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.41%.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

