Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys New Shares in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,129,595 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,837,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 15.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 164,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 45,641 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

Shares of BBD stock opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.16. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $4.32. The firm has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.71.

Banco Bradesco Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0036 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $3.70 to $2.70 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Banco Bradesco from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Grupo Santander cut shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bradesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.93.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

