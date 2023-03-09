Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys New Shares in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 437,054 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,281,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.10% of Flex at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Flex by 1.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 434,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Flex during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Flex by 0.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 152,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Flex during the second quarter valued at about $82,769,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Flex by 9.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,481,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,793,000 after acquiring an additional 543,262 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flex alerts:

Insider Activity at Flex

In related news, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 11,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $261,337.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,658,879.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Flex news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 3,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $79,447.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,988,155.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 11,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $261,337.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,658,879.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Flex Price Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on FLEX. StockNews.com downgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Flex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $22.96 on Thursday. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $25.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.40 and a 200-day moving average of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.49.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Flex

(Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.