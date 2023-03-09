Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 655,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.29% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $7,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 922.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CWK opened at $12.65 on Thursday. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $21.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.37.

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

CWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.40.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

