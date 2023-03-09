Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 306,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,797 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.78% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $7,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 5.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,033,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,822,000 after buying an additional 54,344 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $2,075,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 7.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 10.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 11.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConnectOne Bancorp

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director William Thompson sold 1,200 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $28,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,246,663.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ConnectOne Bancorp Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd.

CNOB stock opened at $23.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day moving average of $24.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $33.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.16.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.04). ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $81.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 20.53%.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

See Also

