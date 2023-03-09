Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Holdings in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 640,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.50% of SciPlay worth $7,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 44,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SciPlay by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SciPlay by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SciPlay by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. 17.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on SciPlay from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on SciPlay to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SciPlay from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum upgraded SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SciPlay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.95.

SciPlay Stock Down 0.8 %

SciPlay Profile

SCPL opened at $16.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.28 and a 200-day moving average of $14.49. SciPlay Co. has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $18.17.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, Quick Hit Slots, Monopoly Slots, and 88 Fortunes Slots and casual games, which include Bingo Showdown, and Solitaire Pets Adventure.

