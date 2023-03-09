Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stake in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,165,051 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 142,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.77% of Brightcove worth $7,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Brightcove by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,279,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,262,000 after purchasing an additional 272,668 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 712,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 117,328 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 6,602,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,599,000 after purchasing an additional 298,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Brightcove

In other Brightcove news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 38,742 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $201,458.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,736,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,831,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 123,186 shares of company stock worth $645,006. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Brightcove Trading Up 0.7 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BCOV. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Brightcove stock opened at $5.01 on Thursday. Brightcove Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $8.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.04.

Brightcove Profile

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud and Marketing Suite, Enterprise Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

