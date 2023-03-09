Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.12% of AptarGroup worth $7,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the second quarter worth $432,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 16.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 215,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the third quarter valued at $4,563,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the second quarter valued at $962,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AptarGroup from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on AptarGroup from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised AptarGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.33.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

NYSE ATR opened at $115.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.43. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $122.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $795.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.46%.

Insider Transactions at AptarGroup

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $172,005.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,432.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $172,005.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,432.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $7,362,422.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,177.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

Further Reading

