Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $6.94 Million Position in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,124,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,924 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.31% of HUYA worth $6,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of HUYA during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Twenty Acre Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of HUYA by 13.6% during the third quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP now owns 889,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 106,500 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of HUYA by 12.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,032,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 116,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of HUYA by 101.2% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,304,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 656,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

Get HUYA alerts:

HUYA Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE HUYA opened at $4.13 on Thursday. HUYA Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $6.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average of $3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $983.23 million, a P/E ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 0.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUYA Profile

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. China Renaissance upgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.30 to $4.20 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup downgraded HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on HUYA from $4.60 to $6.30 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

(Get Rating)

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.