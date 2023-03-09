Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $7.11 Million Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 35,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.20% of ICU Medical worth $7,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 210.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 50.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 176,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,771,000 after purchasing an additional 59,403 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 4.9% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 20,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 4.2% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 58,688 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 1.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of ICU Medical stock opened at $156.17 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.24. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.90 and a 12-month high of $251.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.05 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

In related news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $346,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

