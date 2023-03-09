Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $7.33 Million Position in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,040,875 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 241,907 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.01% of Teekay worth $7,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Teekay by 55.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,181 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after buying an additional 450,723 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Teekay by 5.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,494 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Teekay during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Teekay by 44.8% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 94,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 29,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in Teekay by 197.9% during the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 98,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 65,300 shares in the last quarter. 20.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Teekay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Shares of TK opened at $6.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $643.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Teekay Co. has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $6.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.35.

Teekay Corp. provides international crude oil and other marine transportation services. Its lines of business include offshore production (FPSO units) and conventional tankers. The firm operates through the following segments: Teekay Parent and Teekay Tankers. The Teekay Parent owns floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) units and a minority investment in Tanker Investments Ltd.

