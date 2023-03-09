Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $7.90 Million Stake in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) by 279.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.23% of Trinseo worth $7,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trinseo by 436.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 88,144 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Trinseo by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 18,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trinseo in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Trinseo by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,111,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,361,000 after buying an additional 58,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Trinseo in the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Trinseo from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Trinseo from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trinseo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Trinseo Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TSE opened at $22.67 on Thursday. Trinseo PLC has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $53.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $975.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.76 million. Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Trinseo PLC will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinseo Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.32%.

Trinseo Profile

(Get Rating)

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment produces rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends products, soft thermoplastic products, and cast and sheet products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.