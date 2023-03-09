Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Holdings in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.34% of Inogen worth $7,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INGN. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Inogen by 155.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 599,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,503,000 after buying an additional 365,311 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 11.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 748,876 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $18,183,000 after purchasing an additional 74,175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,565,014 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $83,157,000 after purchasing an additional 42,755 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 132.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,665 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 41,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 63.2% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 86,628 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 33,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Inogen stock opened at $14.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.50 and a 200 day moving average of $22.71. Inogen, Inc. has a one year low of $14.30 and a one year high of $35.67. The stock has a market cap of $332.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.05.

Inogen ( NASDAQ:INGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.03. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 8.72% and a negative net margin of 22.21%. The business had revenue of $88.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Inogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inogen, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INGN shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Inogen from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. William Blair cut Inogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products include Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

