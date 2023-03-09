Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 665,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 25,315 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.93% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage worth $7,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NGVC. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 1,109.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 121,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 111,735 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the second quarter worth approximately $1,242,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 358.9% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 56,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 44,174 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 17.3% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 233,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 34,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 377.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 27,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NGVC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th.

Shares of NGVC stock opened at $11.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.92. The company has a market cap of $253.21 million, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $24.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. Its products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household, and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

