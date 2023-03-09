Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Holdings in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 541,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.34% of Phibro Animal Health worth $7,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,789,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,604,000 after acquiring an additional 203,652 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 862,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 28,030 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 685,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 509,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 43,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 365,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 43,191 shares during the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Phibro Animal Health Stock Performance

Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $15.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.34. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $643.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.44 million. On average, analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Phibro Animal Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.