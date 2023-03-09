Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,526,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.12% of Nexstar Media Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 352.5% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 251,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,944,000 after purchasing an additional 195,832 shares during the period. Abrams Bison Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,505,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,196,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,629,000 after purchasing an additional 116,654 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 907,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,774,000 after purchasing an additional 105,697 shares during the period. Finally, Bruni J V & Co. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,181,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Nexstar Media Group

In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total transaction of $1,831,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,663,925.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $170,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total transaction of $1,831,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,663,925.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,697,563 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NXST opened at $171.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.51. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.01 and a twelve month high of $217.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.54 and a 200-day moving average of $183.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $227.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

