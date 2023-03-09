Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 187,000 Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 187,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Viper Energy Partners worth $7,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,844,228 shares in the company, valued at $324,859,524. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $29.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.44. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $36.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Viper Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered Viper Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.11.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Stories

