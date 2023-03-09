Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 2,000 Shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 303,300 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.98% of Financial Institutions worth $7,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FISI. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,199,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,145,000 after purchasing an additional 30,179 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 177.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,258,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,926,000 after purchasing an additional 9,639 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 171.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 12,527 shares during the period. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Financial Institutions Stock Performance

Financial Institutions Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:FISI opened at $24.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.79. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.91 and a 12-month high of $34.43. The firm has a market cap of $370.15 million, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists of the activities of SDN, a full-service insurance agency that offers insurance services to both personal and business clients, and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

