Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 60,268 Shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,732,175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,268 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.98% of Accuray worth $7,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Accuray during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Accuray during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Accuray by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 11,352 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Accuray by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accuray by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 26,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,597 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARAY opened at $2.95 on Thursday. Accuray Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $3.67. The company has a market cap of $281.73 million, a PE ratio of -22.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.32.

Accuray ( NASDAQ:ARAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Accuray had a negative net margin of 2.83% and a negative return on equity of 23.23%. The company had revenue of $114.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.28 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

