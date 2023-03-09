Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 60,600 Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.10% of iTeos Therapeutics worth $7,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 2.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 17.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 7.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 138,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 30.4% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period.

ITOS stock opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.77. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $37.26. The stock has a market cap of $604.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.42.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

