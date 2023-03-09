Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Position in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 234,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,655,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Kinetik at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KNTK. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,135,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,590,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,523,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,545,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,176,000.

Kinetik Stock Performance

KNTK stock opened at $31.56 on Thursday. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $44.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.79 and its 200 day moving average is $33.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.64.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 206.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KNTK shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Kinetik in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Kinetik from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kinetik in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kinetik from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinetik currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinetik

In related news, insider Todd Carpenter sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $129,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,192,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Kinetik Company Profile

Kinetik Holdings, Inc provides oil and gas production and distribution services. It also provides comprehensive gathering, transportation, compression, processing and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil and water. The company is headquartered in Houston, TX.

