Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Position in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.94% of TravelCenters of America worth $7,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the third quarter worth approximately $16,179,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the third quarter worth approximately $11,404,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 176.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 130,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,509,000 after buying an additional 83,458 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 111.5% in the third quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 115,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,232,000 after buying an additional 60,922 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in TravelCenters of America by 182.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 81,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TravelCenters of America Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TA opened at $84.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.82. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $85.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About TravelCenters of America

TA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley cut TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark cut TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

