Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Holdings in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,189,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,544,504 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.83% of W&T Offshore worth $6,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 64.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the second quarter valued at $43,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the second quarter valued at $50,000. 51.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WTI opened at $5.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.76 million, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.97. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $9.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.42.

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $189.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.38 million. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 25.10% and a negative return on equity of 198.96%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

