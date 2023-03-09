Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stake in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.62% of 1st Source worth $7,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRCE. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,250 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of 1st Source in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of 1st Source in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on 1st Source from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on 1st Source from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $48.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.93. 1st Source Co. has a 12-month low of $42.29 and a 12-month high of $59.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $94.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.60 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that 1st Source Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. 1st Source’s payout ratio is 26.39%.

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

