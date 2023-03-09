Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 274,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.17% of A-Mark Precious Metals worth $7,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMRK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 836.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 290.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at A-Mark Precious Metals

In other news, EVP Carol Meltzer sold 878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $25,936.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Carol Meltzer sold 878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total transaction of $25,936.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 4,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $163,280.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,120 shares of company stock valued at $771,491. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMRK shares. StockNews.com cut A-Mark Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley began coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRK opened at $28.27 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.07. The firm has a market cap of $665.19 million, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of -0.09. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.71 and a twelve month high of $44.60.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 1.90%. On average, research analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 12.84%.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

