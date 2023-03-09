Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 346,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.13% of MDU Resources Group worth $7,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDU. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 4,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Trading Up 0.5 %

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $30.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.10. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $32.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.06.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

