Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 112,500 Shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 493,048 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after selling 112,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.86% of Tejon Ranch worth $7,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRC. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch in the second quarter valued at about $1,255,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 7.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 601,823 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after buying an additional 41,118 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 48.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,328 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 38,213 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 2.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,471,238 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $21,186,000 after buying an additional 28,810 shares during the period. Finally, Santa Monica Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 14.9% in the second quarter. Santa Monica Partners LP now owns 173,701 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRC opened at $19.45 on Thursday. Tejon Ranch Co. has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.43 million, a PE ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.89.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TRC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Tejon Ranch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Tejon Ranch from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

Tejon Ranch Co engages in real estate development and agribusiness. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial, Real Estate-Resort and Residential, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial segment’s activities include: the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development, the construction of infrastructure, the construction of pre-leased buildings, the construction of buildings to be leased or sold, and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.

