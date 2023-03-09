Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 197,434 Shares of Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,348,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 197,434 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.93% of Global Cord Blood worth $7,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Global Cord Blood in the second quarter worth $96,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Global Cord Blood in the third quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Global Cord Blood by 6.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 189,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE CO opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.87. Global Cord Blood Co. has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $5.50.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

