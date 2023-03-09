Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 238,300 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,139,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.78% of American Well worth $7,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in American Well by 175.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in American Well by 605.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 8,201 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in American Well in the first quarter worth $43,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Well in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in American Well during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 46.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMWL stock opened at $2.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.68. American Well Co. has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $5.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.80.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $79.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.05 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 97.73% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Bradford Gay sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $47,995.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 738,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,923,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other American Well news, VP Bradford Gay sold 12,120 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $47,995.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 738,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,923,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Shepardson sold 20,000 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 893,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,904,541.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 211,298 shares of company stock valued at $694,246. 13.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Well from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.20 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of American Well from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Well in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of American Well from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Well presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.67.

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

