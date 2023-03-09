Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 26,800 Shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.29% of J&J Snack Foods worth $7,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,306,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,699,000 after acquiring an additional 20,908 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,513,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,811,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 2.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,307,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,296,000 after purchasing an additional 36,981 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 3.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,196,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,171,000 after purchasing an additional 40,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 517,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JJSF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. CL King increased their target price on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $141.96 on Thursday. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52 week low of $117.45 and a 52 week high of $165.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.88 and a 200 day moving average of $146.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.95 and a beta of 0.53.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $351.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.70 million. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.13%.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

