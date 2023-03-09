Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 32,661 Shares of ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 362,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,661 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.49% of ESSA Bancorp worth $7,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares during the period. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 29,088 shares during the period. 37.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

ESSA Bancorp stock opened at $18.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $197.50 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.30. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $21.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

