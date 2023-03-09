Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 36,000 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.21% of Fox Factory worth $7,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 295,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,382,000 after buying an additional 139,284 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 49,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 7,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $119.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $69.28 and a twelve month high of $127.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $408.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.86 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 12.81%. Fox Factory’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on FOXF shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Fox Factory from $115.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fox Factory from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Fox Factory from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Fox Factory from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Fox Factory from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.25.

Insider Activity at Fox Factory

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $862,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,701 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,615. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

Featured Stories

