Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 63,500 Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 439,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.59% of Bridgewater Bancshares worth $7,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 102.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.4% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 69,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 82.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered Bridgewater Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

BWB stock opened at $14.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.28. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The company has a market capitalization of $394.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.67.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $34.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 16.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $71,238.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,199,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,513,946.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,498 shares of company stock valued at $209,133. 21.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

